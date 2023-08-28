Donald Sidenbender

Donald L. Sidenbender, 69, of Kennan, suffered a stroke and passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at his home, embraced by family.
Don, lovingly known as Grandpa Grumpy, a name given to him by his grandson, Cooper, was born to Madison K. and Mildred L. Sidenbender (Newlin) on Sept. 27, 1953, in Chicago, Ill.
He joined the United States Army on Sept. 29, 1971, at 18 years old and had a military career in the Army; Active Duty, Reserves and National Guard that totaled over 20 years. He had many other various jobs over the years, but none that he loved more than being a grandpa.
He married Julie A. Sidenbender (Lebal), on Feb. 23, 1980. They were married for 42 years.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and several other family members.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his children, Rachel (Edward) Nelson, Dawn (Billy) Fifield, Nathan Sidenbender and Kristin Sidenbender and partner Jonathan Czappa; his grandchildren Logan, Cooper, Morgan, Raphael, Snow and Drake and his siblings, Steve (Vicki) Sidenbender, Reid Sidenbender and Janet (Bradley) Johnson and other family members.
He will be buried at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, in Hillcrest Cemetery, in Hawkins, with a celebration of life and meal to follow at Hawkins Community Center.
