Todd Phetteplace

Todd Curtes Phetteplace unexpectedly passed away on July 11, 2023, at his home in Spanaway, Wash., at the age of 51. A memorial service honoring Todd will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., at the Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 located at 6313 75th St W., Lakewood, Wash., with refreshments to follow. Final resting place will be at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor, Wash., next to his mother.