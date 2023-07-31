Todd Phetteplace

Todd Curtes Phetteplace unexpectedly passed away on July 11, 2023, at his home in Spanaway, Wash., at the age of 51.
Todd was born on Dec. 4, 1971, at Lakewood General Hospital, in Lakewood, Wash., to Larry Burton and Mary Annetta Phetteplace of University Place, Wash. He was their youngest child, joining his sisters Yvonne, Tammie, Sheila and brother, Jeff.
Todd graduated from Curtis High School in 1990, where he played on the state championship football team. He went on to have a long and successful career at General Plastics in Tacoma, Wash., as a machinist, maintenance supervisor and shop steward, where he worked up until the time of his passing. For many years he had the privilege of working with his father, Larry, who retired from the same company. It was at General Plastics where Todd made many close, lifelong friendships. To say he was loved and respected by all who knew him would be an enormous understatement.
Todd had many accomplishments in his life, but his greatest joy and favorite job was being a father. He loved children and openly welcomed and provided for many who came into his life as if they were his own. His love knew no limits. In 2011, he welcomed his son, Curtes, with his then wife, Loretta. Todd would go to the ends of the earth to fulfill his fatherly role, and there was no luckier child than any in Todd's circle to be loved by him.
Todd enjoyed traveling, playing poker with his buddies, cheering on the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, and spending time at his camping clubs at the ocean and Packwood. As a young boy, Todd and his brother Jeff spent their summers on their cousins' farm in Wisconsin. He treasured the memories and friendships made from those visits. Todd also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother and many of his friends from General Plastics. He was a friend to all and had a very giving nature. He will be remembered for his light-hearted fun spirit, and especially for his endless generosity, which is a character trait he inherited from his late mother.
Todd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl and Anna Phetteplace; maternal grandparents Don and Peg Davis; and his mother, Mary Phetteplace. Todd is survived by his son, Curtes Phetteplace; father, Larry (Peg) Phetteplace; sisters, Yvonne Shimmons, Tammie Phetteplace, Sheila (Dave) Irish; brother, Jeff (Karen) Phetteplace; niece, Nicole Irish and her children, Caden and Sierra Temple; nephew Justin Irish; special stepchildren Tayler, Branden and Michael along with aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. Todd leaves behind a fiancee Sarah Silverstein and her daughters Samantha and Sophia.
A memorial service honoring Todd will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., at the Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 located at 6313 75th St W., Lakewood, Wash., with refreshments to follow. Final resting place will be at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor, Wash., next to his mother.
