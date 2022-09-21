Camilla Pearison, 57, of Hawkins, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.

She was born Jan. 27, 1965.

She was a loving sister and auntie.

Camilla is survived by brothers, Jeff (Loree) Pearison and David (Becky) Pearison, both of Hawkins; niece, Haven Pearison of Hawkins and nephew, Tristin Pearison and Courtney Boggs, also of Hawkins. 

There will be a private family ceremony. 

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.