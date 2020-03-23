Harold Ray

Harold “Dave” Ray, 83, of Granbury passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Dave was born on Sept. 6, 1936, in South Solon, Ohio to John and Velma Ray. He married Bernetta Edwina Clifton on Oct. 10, 1959, in London, Ohio. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Dave was a dairy farmer for more than 20 years in Wisconsin. He was a bargain hunter, and a collector. He loved going to estate sales and garage sales.
He collected cars for both buying and selling. He enjoyed arguing about politics, fishing, John Wayne movies and old country music.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Bernetta Ray; his children, Harold (Selena) Ray, Jr., Jeanette (Kevin) Miller, Sandy Roberts, John (Elizabeth) Ray and Jim Ray; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; two brothers; a sister and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, March 23, Granbury Cemetery. There will be an open viewing, noon-6 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury, Texas.
