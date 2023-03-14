Dorothy Overbye, 88, of rural Ingram, passed away at home of natural causes on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Dorothy was born in Rosholt, S.D., to Harold and Clara Busse. The family moved to Rusk County in 1936 and eventually purchased a farm south of Ingram. Dorothy graduated from the Ingram Glen Flora High School and later married Raymond Overbye of Ingram in 1954. Three children were born of this union: Beverly, Gary and Donald. They operated a dairy farm south of Ingram for 41 years.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Florence Selonke of Hawkins; children, Beverly (Tim) Gruetzmacher of Ingram and Donald (Debra) Overbye of River Falls. Dorothy was blessed with six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Clara; her husband, Raymond; son, Gary; sister, Mary Bisson and her brother, Henry.
It is Dorothy’s wish to not have a memorial service. She always stated she came into this world without any fanfare and wanted to go out the same way.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
