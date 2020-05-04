Carolyn Droege

Carolyn D. Droege, 78, of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Mayo Health System-Eau Claire of sepsis. She had been ill for one day.
Carolyn was born to Ray and Marie (Forester) Droege on Feb. 22, 1942, in Ladysmith, and she was also the stepdaughter of Ann (Kostka) Droege of Ladysmith.
She was married twice, once to Tom Reidner in Ladysmith from 1958 to 1966 and also to John John Mincoff in Ladysmith from 1968 to 1979. Both of her husbands precede her in death.
Carolyn worked for her dad at Ray Droege Pontiac/Cadillac selling cars and then later purchased the business. She owned the dealership until she moved to Boynton Beach, Fla. in 1980 and continued to sell cars there. She retired, and then moved back to Ladysmith in 2015.
She is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Carolyn is survived by her four children, Ronda (Daniel) Osuldsen of Ladysmith, Jolene (Richard) Fuss of Forest Lake, Minn., Barry (Dawn) Reidner of Dorchester and Chris Mincoff of Barron; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Droege, Jr. of Sarasota, Fla. and her sisters, Theresa (Ted) Priem of Plymouth, Minn., Jeannette (Jerry) Boggs of La Crosse, Debra (Mark) Vevea of Minneapolis, Minn. and Donna Trapp of Milwaukee.
In addition to her husbands, Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ethel Jean; grandson, Kyle Osuldsen; brother-in-law, Dan Trapp and sister-in-law, Lea Droege.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
