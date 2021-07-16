James Kramer

James W. “Jim” Kramer, 59, of Hawkins, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home.
Jim was born on Dec. 28, 1961, in Epworth, Iowa, to Joseph William and Mary Ann (Conrad) Kramer. They preceded him in death.
Jim lived in Cuba City for 16 years and Dubuque, Iowa, for 16 years before coming to Hawkins. He was a beef farmer and a dog lover. He especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Jamie, who was named after him. He was a member of Ogema Baptist Church and Benton Bible Church.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Krista Kramer (Nathan Golding) of Wonewoc; his granddaughter, Jamie; two brothers, Paul Kramer of Cascade, Iowa and Jeff (Lynn) Kramer of Robins, Iowa, and his sister, Mary Jo Kluesner of Dubuque, Iowa.
There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Jim’s life.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
