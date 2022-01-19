James Schalinske

James A. Schalinske, 66, of Tony, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his home from complications of diabetes.
James was born Dec. 3, 1955, in Mayville, to Jerome and Mary Ann Schalinske. Upon graduation from Medford High School, James went to UW-Eau Claire and received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
He worked in the paper mill industry and at the Flambeau Mine until his retirement.
James never married and had no children, but he is survived by his mother, Mary Ann, and four siblings, Jean (Majid) Ghaeiri of Chicago, Ill., Steven (Connie) of Ladysmith, Greg of Medford and Kathryn Flohr of Ladysmith.
James loved to hunt and fish. He also loved dogs and spending time outdoors.
No services are planned at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.