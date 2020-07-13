Ralph Datka

Ralph L. Datka, of Ladysmith, 60, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at home.
He was born on June 21, 1960.
Ralph enjoyed farming, admiring his herd of cattle, snow plowing and trucking. He loved to tell stories and could remember most everything.
He also enjoyed teaching others to farm and drive truck. He was certainly a one of a kind guy!
Survivors include his mother, Barbara L. Shultis; his siblings, Bill Datka, Liz (Hal) Wegner, Matt Datka, Cathy Datka and John (Cheryl) Datka; his nephews and nieces, Josh (Tricia) Datka, Samantha (Kevin) Schaefer, Kyle Rakovich and Michele (Dan) Contreras; his great-nephews and great-nieces, Owen and Nathan Border, Lucas Schaefer, Joshua, Spencer and Teddy Datka and Addilyn, Maisie and Ares Contreras as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph E. Datka; his brother, Mark A. Datka and his grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at Bryr-Hopper's in Conrath.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
