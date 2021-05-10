Dea A. Mattison, 91, formerly of Bruce, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Faribault, Minn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 14, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
