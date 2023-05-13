Mary M. Clausen (nee Arndt), 71, of New Lisbon, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life was held at her homestead to celebrate Mary’s life. She will be laid to rest at the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah by her parents.
Mary was born on Nov. 17, 1951, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Kenneth and Virginia (Peavey) Arndt. She married the love of her life, Virgil Clausen, on Sept. 30, 1993, and the couple enjoyed 29 years of marriage before her passing. Her biggest joy in life was gardening and doing landscaping and for over 30 years she did both by running Winding Rivers Landscaping in New Lisbon. She also loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them as much as she could.
Mary is survived by her husband, Virgil; brothers, Ron (Arlene) Arndt and Larry Arndt; sister, Caryn (Lee) Cain. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Arndt.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station assisted the family with arrangements.
For on-line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.