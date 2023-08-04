Rose Marie Nitek Soltis, 85, of Glen Flora, died on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Barron, of natural causes.
She is survived by two siblings, three sons, three daughters and 11 grandchildren.
Rose and Robert Soltis owned a dairy farm all of their life. After retiring, they enjoyed going to the casino. Their children helped them through their journey in life.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Soltis. Robert passed away on July 13, 2021, just shy of his 90th birthday.
May they Rest in Peace together.
