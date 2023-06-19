Myrtle Lambert

Myrtle Louise Lambert, 96, formerly of Bruce, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Emerald Bay assisted living in Green Bay on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Myrtle was born on Dec. 4, 1926, in Tomahawk, to Claude and Albertina (Remmers) Reeves.
Myrtle met and married Paul Albert Lambert on Feb. 23, 1946, in Rusk County. Myrtle loved to cook professionally as well as entertaining at home. No one left her home without being fed. She also loved to decorate her home, with Christmas being her favorite!
Early in their marriage, Paul and Myrtle owned a grocery store in Glen Flora. Myrtle and Paul called Glen Flora, Pittsville, Wittenberg, Abbotsford, Bruce and finally Green Bay, home throughout the years. Myrtle love to teach Sunday school and was a youth leader for many years.
When they lived in Bruce, she was a member of Grace Bible Church, and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the people she had developed friendships with from there.
Myrtle is survived by her daughters, Julie (Norman) Schauer of Green Isle, Minn. and Jacquelyn (Patrick) Baxter of Green Bay; son, Charles Lambert of Rice Lake; five grandchildren, Matthew (Jen) Schauer of Clark, S.D., Daniel Schauer of Arlington, S.D., Holly (Anthony) Risk of Glencoe, Minn., Sarah (Anthony) Schirtzinger of Green Bay and Amanda Baxter of Green Bay; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Alma Lambert, Evelyn Leindecker and Peggy Reeves; her sisters-in-law, Dianna Reeves and Emily Reeves and many friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; brothers, Kenneth, Clifford and Gaylord; sisters, Ethel and Millie; and 10 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with memorial services at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, at Grace Bible Church in Bruce, with Mike Ducommun officiating.
Special thanks to the loving care she received from the nurses and aids at Emerald Bay Assisted Living, Unity Hospice, Wayne & Sharon Lambert and Hanson Family Funeral & Cremation of Green Bay for assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.