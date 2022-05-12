Carey John Celske, Sr., 72, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1949, in Milwaukee, to Casey and Helen Celske. The family then moved to Oak Creek. In 1985, Carey moved to Ladysmith.
He married Susan Larson on January 25, 1969.
Carey enjoyed hunting and fishing and the outdoors. In his younger days, he enjoyed wrenching on hot rods and Harleys. He also enjoyed the camaraderie that the Packers and Brewers gave us all.
Carey is survived by two sons, Carey, Jr. (Ellen) Celske of New London and Chris Celske of Sheboygan; daughter, Cathy Schlessner of Lake Mills; five grandchildren, Jasper, Gemma, Olivia, Wesley and Tavin; five brothers, Larry (Shag) Celske, Lee (Cindi) Celske, Lyle Celske, Curtis Celski and Craig (Chantel) Celske and three sisters, Christine Celske, Linda (Tom) Edwards and Laura (Duane) Paul.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lenny Celske and sister, Cindy Celske.
No services are being planned at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
