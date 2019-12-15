Janet Ziegler

Janet A. Ziegler, age 79, of Clear Lake, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake. There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be a celebration of Janet’s life following the service at Clear Lake Community Center on Wednesday.