Janet Ziegler

Janet A. Ziegler, age 79, of Clear Lake, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Janet Ann Ziegler was born on May 14, 1940 in Ladysmith, the daughter of Fred and Evelyn (Roden) Kleckner. She grew up in Ingram and graduated from high school in 1958. On June 7, 1958, Janet was married to Cyrus Ziegler at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Ingram. Together they made their home in Star Prairie, where they operated a dairy farm and raised seven children — Theresa, Elizabeth, Micheal, Paul, Patti, Arlen and Kathy.
She also worked at Circle C in Clear Lake and later at the Amoco in New Richmond.
Janet and Cyrus moved to Clear Lake in 1995.
In her spare time, Janet enjoyed collecting antiques, going to garage sales, bird watching and growing flowers in her gardens and in her home. She also enjoyed seeing holiday lights and her teddy bear collection.
Janet will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Janet is survived by her sons, Micheal (Doris Suckut) Ziegler of Shell Lake, Paul Ziegler of River Falls and Arlen (Mona) Ziegler of Clear Lake and daughters, Theresa (Dean) Nelson of Stillwater, Minn., Elizabeth Ziegler of Clear Lake, Patti Gorka of Star Prairie and Kathy (Ed Hanson) Ziegler of Clear Lake.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brendin (Janelle) Nelson, Tabitha (Richard) Ashton, Nicole Ziegler, Tasha Ziegler, Danielle Gorka, Matthew (Kennedy) Ziegler, Adam Ziegler and Cody Ziegler and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Krantz, Beau Krantz, Kennedy Nelson, Lilly Ashton and Wyatt Ashton.
She is further survived by her sister Verdella Wittenberger of Tomahawk and her brother, Francis Kleckner of Muscoda.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus Ziegler; parents,Fred and Evelyn Kleckner; son-in-law, Nick Gorka
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake. There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
There will be a celebration of Janet’s life following the service at Clear Lake Community Center on Wednesday.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home, 342 Fifth St., Clear Lake, is assisting the family.
