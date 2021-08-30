Maria Taylor-Runstrom

Maria Patrice Taylor-Runstrom, 53, of Cumberland, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer.
Maria was the daughter of William and Mary Taylor and was born on Sept. 25, 1967, in Wisconsin Rapids. She graduated from Assumption High School in 1986 and earned an associate degree from Mid-State Technical College.
She married Steve Runstrom on June 17, 2000, at Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith. She worked for 27 years at the Wisconsin DNR service centers in Wisconsin Rapids, where she met Steve, followed by Ladysmith, and Cumberland.
Family was foremost in her life. Maria always put others first; she was gentle, humble, and selfless. She enjoyed the outdoors with her family, playing piano, gardening, creative art projects, caring for her animals, spontaneous travel, and supporting her family in all of their endeavors. Her faith continually supported her during her illness.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Runstrom; four children, Noah, Marcus, Paul and Isaac; two step-children, Jennifer (Shane) Jilek and Jonny (Sammy) Runstrom; parents, Bill and Mary Taylor; mother-in-law, Patricia Runstrom (John-deceased); brothers, Philip Taylor, Bill (Sophia) Taylor, John Taylor, and Cliff (Lori) Taylor; sisters, Michele Henderson (Marvin-deceased), Angela Timmerman (Joe), Mary Berg (Tom), and Carmen Taylor (Craig); brother-in-law, Eric Runstrom, and sisters-in-law, Linda Runstrom and Ann (Gary) Runstrom. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Maria's family would like to extend a special thank you to sister-in-law, Linda Runstrom, APNP, who selflessly cared for Maria in her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake, at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, with visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m. The Rite of Committal burial service will then be held at 3:45 p.m., at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1915 Baker Dr., Wisconsin Rapids.
Skinner Funeral Home is serving the family.
