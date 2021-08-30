Maria Taylor-Runstrom

Maria Patrice Taylor-Runstrom, 53, of Cumberland, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake, at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, with visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m. The Rite of Committal burial service will then be held at 3:45 p.m., at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1915 Baker Dr., Wisconsin Rapids.