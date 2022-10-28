Doug Novak, 63, was born on a cold Jan. 13, 1959, at the Rice Lake Lakeside Hospital. He came home several days later to a humble house which was shared with Dad, Mom, brothers, family and neighbors.
He grew into a four-year-old lemonade salesman. “Three cents a cup”. A short time later, upon his mother’s unexpected death, he lived with and was cared for by Uncle Gene and Aunt Edna in their home south of Chetek! His education and marble playing took place at Roselawn Elementary School in Chetek. He was reunited with his brothers when Grandpa and Grandma Strand took him under their care a little later.
Growing up on “The Prairie” provided many enjoyable days of biking, gardening, fishing, etc. Switching schools, Doug became a Cameron Comet where he progressed in academics and athletics!
Many Sundays were spent riding in the back seat of a 1959 Chevy to Ladysmith to visit Aunt Dorothy and friends. It was there that Doug raised his family and lived out the rest of his life. He briefly attended Mt. Senario College, was employed by the IGA grocery store and finished his career working for the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He never missed one delivery day! Doug loved his family, cats and humor and was loved by them. He passed away due to health reasons in the Marshfield Medical Center – Marshfield with his wife Ann by his side!
He will be missed greatly. We must continue on confidently in faith in the Lord who has created us and was crucified for us.
Doug is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters, Katelyn (Jerry) Schneider of Ladysmith and Becky (Scott) Lavender of Eau Claire; four grandchildren and brother, Bradley (Jackie) Novak of Cumberland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Betty (Strand) Novak and brothers Rodd and Mark Novak.
No services are being planned at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.