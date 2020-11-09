Eugene Mechelke

Eugene R. “Bob” Mechelke, 70, of Gilman, passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Bob was born on July 4, 1950, in Ladysmith, to the late August and Luella (Potter) Mechelke.
Bob grew up in the area and was raised by his father and step mother, Della. Bob graduated from Flambeau High School, then he went on to the Taylor County Teachers College in Medford where he met the love of his life, Karen Duffy. The couple were united in marriage on June 17, 1972, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman.
Bob lived his own life that centered around his family, friends and colleagues. To say he wanted to be the center of attention would be an understatement. He loved meeting people, making people laugh and was incredibly active in the Gilman community. He held many positions within the Gilman School District where he taught for over 30 years. He was named Wisconsin Outstanding Educator for Title I, Educator of the Year and Walmart ‘s Teacher of the Year.
In typical fashion, Bob left this world in Karen’s embrace and on his own terms.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen; his children, Nicolle Mechelke of St. Paul, Minn., Nohal (Amanda) Mechelke of Elk River, Minn. and Nicholas Mechelke of Schofield; two grandchildren, Peyton and Hudson; his mom, Della Mechelke and his remaining siblings.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman, with Father Vijay Kumar officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, at Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to mass Tuesday at the church.
Commented