Alfred Fink

Alfred Gordon Fink, 84, of Tony, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, after a short illness. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.