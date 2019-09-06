Alfred Fink

Alfred Gordon Fink, 84, of Tony, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, after a short illness.
Gordon was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Ladysmith, the son of Alfred and Verla (Wymore) Fink. He grew up on a farm in Tony and spent four years in the Navy from 1954-1958. He united in marriage with Shirley Gorsegner on May 26, 1956 (Shirley died in May 2007). They lived in Providence, R.I. during his service time.
On returning home to Glen Flora, he worked for 20 years at Peavey Paper Mill in Ladysmith and Rusk County Farmer Union. Gordon was also into farming and enjoyed the outdoors by logging and being out in nature. He was an excellent welder and did many repairs for neighbors and friends. He loved to work with his hands and invent something from nothing and amazingly they worked.
Another passion Gordon had was to write short stories or poems about his family or friend's adventures. They always made ya "chuckle" or at least made you smile. The last thing Gordon always liked was a good game of cards. His game was Spades and played with family and friends; his partner was usually his wife, Shirley.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Fink of Ladysmith, Laurie Fink and Sheree Huffman of Tony and a daughter-in-law, Judy Fink of Janesville; sisters, Karen Collins of Humbird and Carole (Bill) Solsrud of Holman; sisters-in-law, Paddy Burkman, Charlotte Gorsegner and Emily Gorsegner; brother-in-law, Leroy Gorsegner; grandchildren, Amber, Ryan and Nicole; some great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Verla Fink; his wife, Shirley and son, Gary; son-in-law, George Huffman; sister, Norma Rollins; brothers-in-law, Jim Gorsegner, Ernie Burkman and Chris Gorsegner and sister-in-law, Julie Gorsegner.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery in Glen Flora with military honors provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
