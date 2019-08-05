Todd Poznikowich

Todd Michael Poznikowich, 51, of Weyerhaueser, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Todd was born on July 23, 1968, in Chicago, Ill.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His adventures took him from the lakes of northern Wisconsin to the Rocky Mountains in Idaho.
Todd is survived by his son, Jesse; mother, Lorraine; fiance, Tami; brother, Jeff (Beth), Tony and Erica; grandchildren, Gavin, Aria and Nash; niece, Becky LaBrie; nephews, George, Jr.; Jerry and Brent LaBrie; aunt, Donna and uncles Mickey, Gene and Darlene Peloquin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaueser with Deacon Tom Fuhrmann and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Burial will be in the Church cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
