Gloria Moore

Gloria D. Moore, 73, made her journey to Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at South Lawrence Mennonite Church in Glen Flora with Nelson Stutzman officiating. Friends may call after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the South Lawrence Mennonite Cemetery.