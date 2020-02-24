Gloria Moore

Gloria D. Moore, 73, made her journey to Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Lyle and Doreen (Miller) Martin welcomed Gloria into this world on Aug. 29, 1946.
She married Hubert W. Moore on Oct. 2, 1964. They had three children, Cherri (Mike) Jablonski of Ladysmith, Douglas (Tami) Moore of Ladysmith and RonLee Moore of Ladysmith (Brenda Thompson), and gathered 46 foster boys along the way. Family came first.
With all her children, she was always baking and sewing. (Gut-Stretchers, Buns, Cinnamon Rolls, anyone?) Everyone was always warm with one of her quilts. And if you needed a Halloween costume — “Just come over, I’ll figure it out!”
Gloria loved playing softball on women’s league. She watched Hubert umpire hundreds of ball games. Her children and grandchildren could always count on her being there, cheering them on.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her siblings, Randy (Lynn) Martin of Chetek, Brent (Rose) Martin of Amery, Bruce (Jewel) Martin of Ypsilanti, Mich., Linda (Ron) Kurtz of Elkart, Ind., Gayle (Les) Hochstettler of Ogema, Minn., Candace (Joe) Yoder of Hayward, Jeff (Penny) Martin of Ladysmith, Jan (Janet) Martin of Ladysmith and Laurie (Brien) Barker of Council Bluffs, Iowa; his sister-in-law, Virginia (Stan) Bear of Elida, Ohio and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three siblings and three foster sons.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at South Lawrence Mennonite Church in Glen Flora with Nelson Stutzman officiating. Friends may call after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the South Lawrence Mennonite Cemetery.
