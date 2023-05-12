Bernard Sihsmann, 78, of Exeland, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1945, in Germany, to Bernard and Elli (Dubowski) Sihsmann. They preceded him in death. Bernard married Nancy Singleton in Smyrna, Tenn., on May 27, 1967. She preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 2008.
Bernard liked to hunt, fish and play cards. He was a member of the Exeland Rod & Gun Club and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Bernard is survived by his son, Bernard Duwayne Sihsmann of Eau Claire; daughter, Nicole (Jackie) Stella of Franklin; two grandchildren, Savannah (Josh) Sihsmann and Bernard Jacob (Coua) Sihsmann; one great-granddaughter, Aurora Sihsmann; brother, George (Peggy) Sihsmann of Ladysmith and brother-in-law, Gail Herndon of Calumet City, Ill. He is also survived by nieces, other family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bernard was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Marie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 15, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Tim Jerry officiating. Burial, with Military Burial Rites, will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland. A visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Woof Gang Rescue in Racine, WI.
