Bernard Sihsmann, 78, of Exeland, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 15, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Tim Jerry officiating. Burial, with Military Burial Rites, will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland. A visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m.