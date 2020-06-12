Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, 70, of Sheldon, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Ladysmith on Nov. 29, 1949, to Boniface and Ida Polak. She and Robert Rosolowski were married at Holy Trinity Church in Conrath on Jan. 17, 1970.
Bonnie was a postal worker in Eau Claire and Conrath, notary public, vice-president of the Conrath Cemetery Association, coordinator for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, member of Sheldon American Legion Post 316 Ladies Auxiliary and assisted in VA events and farmer. She was an amazing woman, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Bonnie was a wonderful woman who had a big love for animals.
Her main love and priority in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved being a big part of the community and had the Lord’s gift of service. She was a woman who never stopped and could out-work almost anyone.
Bonnie always spoke her mind and could take just as much as she had given. But most of all, her love and heart touched and filled everyone she met and knew. Her heart was just as big as her husband’s. She had a will to live and thrive till the bitter end. We love you so much and will miss you.
Mom/Grandma/Great-Grandma/Bonnie!
Bonnie is survived by three sons, David (Phyllis) Rosowloski of Bruce, Frank (Bridgette) Rosolowski of Conrath and Scott Rosolowski of Conrath; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Phillip (Karen) Polak of Chicago, Ill., James (Linda) Polak of Kentucky, Joseph Polak of Conrath, John (Eileen) Polak of Conrath and DeWayne Bladow of Conrath; her sister, Mary (Don) Nussberger of Colfax; sister-in-law, Virginia Polak of Chicago, Ill. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents and her brother, Steve Polak.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, June 13, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath with Bishop Rt. Rev. William Jay Lambert, Father George Stamm and Deacon Marlene Houge officiating.
Burial will be in the Conrath Cemetery.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
