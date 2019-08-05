Larry Pasanen

Larry Lee Pasanen, age 76, of Exeland, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Larry was born on May 6, 1943, in Ladysmith, to the late William and Dorothy (Rynda) Pasanen. He attended Winter High School, graduating with the class of 1962. After graduating high school, Larry attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy.
On Dec. 21, 1968, he was united in marriage to the former Gloria Veness in Exeland. This marriage was blessed with two amazing sons.
Larry was a lifelong dairy farmer who shared his love of farming with everyone he knew. He grew up on the family farm. After graduating from college, Larry and his wife Gloria lived in Hammond for a few years while he worked at the Soil Conservation Service as a soil conservationist. In May 1971, Larry and Gloria returned to the family farm in Exeland where they joined his parents to help on the farm. This is where Larry spent the rest of his years.
Larry also lived out his passion for the dairy industry by serving on the Farm Service Agency board for 40 years. Larry really enjoyed traveling. He enjoyed seeing new places and going on adventures, but he loved to look at other farms all over the United States. Farming was his passion.
Larry had a love for sports! If you wanted to know the score of a game, just ask Larry, he knew it. He loved baseball, basketball and football. The sports channel was not his only favorite channel though. He also loved the Weather Channel! Larry always knew what the weather would do. Larry was very intelligent. He loved to read. Larry always gave the best advice. He always knew what to say. He always had the right answers.
Spending time with his family and friends were Larry’s absolute favorite things to do. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome when they came over to visit. He would open their home to anyone in need. Larry found good in everybody. He loved being with people and visiting with them. He was very patient, positive, humble, and kind. Larry was an incredible man with a heart of gold and inspired many people.
Larry is survived by wife, Gloria Pasanen and his sons, Scott (Jennie) Pasanen of Exeland and Kevin (Brittany) Pasanen of Exeland. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordan and Kate; his brother, Bob (Nancy) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy and father, William.
Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 5, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Homes in Ladysmith. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Exeland Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating with a burial service following at Exeland Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Homes assisted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.