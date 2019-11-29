Alberta Schooley, 93, of Bruce, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.
Alberta was born on April 6, 1926 at Amacoy Lake, Rusk County, to Mae and Mabel Stevens.
She married William L. Moberg in Bruce. He preceded her in death. She then married Lloyd Schooley, and he also preceded her in death.
Alberta is a member of Island Lake Church of Christ.
Survivors include her son, Mark Moberg of River Falls; her grandsons, Jeff Moberg of Dresser and Eric Moberg of Roberts and her great-grandchildren, Megan Moberg of Dresser and Erik Moberg of Dresser.
In addition to her two husbands, Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert William Moberg in 2003; her sisters, Marie Kernwein and Beatrice Helmer and her brothers, Harold Stevens and her twin Albert Stevens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. David Willingham officiating. Friends may call on Monday morning at the funeral home for an hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery.
