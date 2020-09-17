Bryan Ludvik

Bryan Gerald Ludvik passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Mankato, Minn., at age 62.
Bryan was born on Sept. 25, 1957, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Gerald and Nancy (Homan) Ludvik. He grew up in Ladysmith, where he graduated from high school and went on to get a technical degree in electronics.
A longtime resident of Hugo, Minn., he worked for Boston Scientific as a medical device technician and was the editor of The Hugonian newspaper from 1998-2002, where he also wrote the Science and Nature column.
Bryan was an avid scientist, writer, computer whiz, photographer, artist, musician, scuba diver and nature enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time at his family’s shack north of Ladysmith, and loved canoeing down the Flambeau River.
Bryan is survived by his sister, Jayne (Tim) Smith of Goodhue, Minn.; his children, Mallory (Mike) Knipe of Maple Grove, Minn. and Quinn (Melissa) Ludvik of Black Creek; three nieces and nephews and three grandchildren.
Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Nancy.
A private family gathering to celebrate Bryan’s life will be held in Ladysmith in the spring
