Beverly Kesan

Beverly Jean Kesan, 77, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith after a 4-month illness with lung cancer. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson celebrating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the church.