Beverly Kesan

Beverly Jean Kesan, 77, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith after a 4-month illness with lung cancer.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1943, in Kerkhoven, Minn., to Cornell and Agnes (Jensen) Thorson. She spent three years living in the Minneapolis area and one year in Conrath, and then moved to Ladysmith in 1966.
Beverly married Frank Kesan on July 25, 1964, in Conrath. She was a soda jerk at Spiedles Drug Store, helped at Club 8 with weddings and worked at Weathershield for 20 years. She worked in the IGA deli for five years before retiring in 2008. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith.
Beverly enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome usually to a racetrack watching her son, grandsons or great-grandson race. She also enjoyed going to casinos and playing the penny machines. She loved to bake and always had cookies and bars ready. That was the first thing her kids and grandkids looked for. She had a generous heart and was always there to support her family. She never missed a concert or sporting event. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Frank, and their four children, Karla Kesan of Ladysmith, Jay Kesan of Weyerhaeuser, JoLynn (Bob) Engel of Bruce and Michael Kesan of Ladysmith; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; one great-grandson on the way and a sister, Lorie (Kevin) Kiehn of Murdock, Minn.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Lowell, Corliss, Wendall and Jerry Thorson and an infant sister, Margie.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson celebrating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the church.
