Douglas Boss

Douglas Ray Boss, 68, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, following a long illness. Doug was a deeply spiritual man and was surrounded by his family as he left this world for the next.
Doug was born on Sept. 27, 1952, to the late Leonard and Catherine (Laub) Boss of Ladysmith.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine Boss of Appleton; his wife, Jo Boss of Manitowoc; his daughters, Tricia (Michael) Spaeth of Two Rivers, Kelly (Patrick) Palmquist of Kingsford, Mich. and Chiara Boss of Green Bay and his grandchildren, Ethan Peregoy and Elisabeth Spaeth. He is also survived by his sisters, Debra (William) Tuttle and Doreen (Robert) Fadness, and his angel-on-Earth brother, Davis Boss, as well as his godchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anna and Joseph Laub; his paternal grandparents, Muriel and Peter Boss; his dear friend, confidant and father, Leonard Boss and many close family and friends. Doug was also preceded in death by his four-legged friend, Bear, and several other furry friends along the way.
Family and friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Dc. Mike Vander Bloomen officiating. Full military honors will follow the service.
Due to COVID-19, please respect social distancing and masking protocol. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed on the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page, starting at 1 p.m. Visit www.ryanfh.com to read the full obituary and leave an online condolence for the family.
