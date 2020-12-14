Douglas Boss

Douglas Ray Boss, 68, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, following a long illness. Family and friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Dc. Mike Vander Bloomen officiating. Full military honors will follow the service.