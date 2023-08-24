Robert Hackney

Dr. Robert “Bob” Hackney, age 80, of North St. Paul, Minn., previously of Loyal and Ladysmith, died on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, of congestive heart failure.
Bob was born July 5, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, to Dr. Ernest and Evelyn Hackney. He graduated from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, with a bachelor of science degree in 1965. Throughout his high school and college years, he played football, enjoying great camaraderie and teamwork and fueling a lifelong passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.
Inspired by his father, Bob pursued a career in medicine, earning his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) in internal medicine and gastroenterology from Kirksville College of Osteopathy in Kirksville, Mo., in 1968. His years of internship and residency brought him to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Chicago, Ill.; and Cleveland, Ohio.
In 1977, Bob and his family relocated to Ladysmith, where Bob practiced medicine at Marshfield Clinic Ladysmith Center and Rusk County Memorial Hospital until his retirement. Bob embraced small town life, eventually moving north of Tony and building a home with his family.
Bob married Mary Rigby in June 1967 in Ankeny, Iowa. Together, they raised two children, Robert and Kristin, and enjoyed being part of the Flambeau community. Their marriage ended in 1991.
Bob married Charlene Carter in May 1999 in Breckenridge, Colo. Char worked as a nurse anesthetist in Marshfield while Bob continued to practice medicine in Ladysmith. Together, Bob and Char built their horse farm in Loyal. Char died in August 2006 from injuries sustained in a pedestrian-automobile accident. Since Char’s death, Bob lovingly maintained their property until he relocated to North St. Paul, Minn., in October 2022, to be closer to his son and his family.
Bob’s life was marked by a strong work ethic, constant curiosity and continuous learning — from pursuing the skills needed to build his family home, to heating his homes exclusively with wood, to raising chickens and horses, to woodworking and gardening. He loved the outdoors and was always accompanied by a loyal dog or two.
In addition to his wife, Char, Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Kristin (Scott Nietz); Robert (Stephanie), and his grandchildren Ellie Hackney, Jack Hackney (Ashley), and Joe Kujawa; brother Terry (Ginny); and special friend Karen Lappe. Survivors also include Char’s children and their families: Rycki Moravec, Kymberly Hanson, and Shawn Carter.
A private burial is planned.
Commented