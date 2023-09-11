Bernard Kettler

Bernard Anthony "Tony" Kettler, 66, of Glen Flora, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, unexpectedly after being stung by a bee.
Tony was born on Aug. 24, 1957, to the best parents in the world, Veva and Bernie. He was raised in St. Paul, Minn. After high school, Tony moved to Ten Sleep, Wyo., for a couple years then moved to Wisconsin, and that is where he settled down and began building his family and enjoying all of life’s adventures.
Tony leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his family, his mother Veva Modesto of Phoenix, Ariz.; his daughters, Jennie Kettler of Webster, Megan (Al Berman) of Ladysmith, Crystal Kettler (Brent Hanson) of Colfax, Melissa Kettler of Greensboro, Ga., and Crystine (Jeffrey Stock) of Ladysmith. He is also survived by his loving ex-wife, Dawn Kettler of Ladysmith and her son, Ricky (Kimberly Haas) of Fort Drum, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Jadyn, Brandy, Shaun, Lakota, Jackson, Jamison, Kryssy, Kennedy, Kayden, Ava and Katalina.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Anthony “Bernie” Kettler; his grandson, Ethen Anthony Stock and his great-granddaughter, Sienna Rayne Olson.
Tony (Dad) was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and kayaking among many things. Tony was a man of simplicity in his life. He did not need many things other than the company of his family, friends and a can of beer. Cookouts and hunting camp at his house were treasured times of the year. Tony will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The celebration of life will be held at Tony’s home, W3855 Walrath Rd, Glen Flora, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you plant a tree in honor of Tony.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
