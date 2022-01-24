Rhonda McDonald

Rhonda Marie McDonald (Hoeft) was surrounded in faith and prayers as she was given her angel wings and joined our heavenly father on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
On March 28, 1955, Rhonda was born 6 minutes before her identical twin sister, Roxanne, in Ladysmith.
Rhonda is survived by her twin sister, Roxanne; sister, Valarie; brother, Theodore; sons, Adam, Andrew and Benjamen; daughters-in-law, Nicole and Ashley; her 6 grandchildren, Kaleb (25), Addison (13), Audrey (10) , Nicholas (8), Isaac (7) and coming soon, baby Carli.
Rhonda touched so many lives throughout her life. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and always found a way to make you feel loved. Rhonda’s sons will forever remember her ability to whip up a home cooked meal even if you brought home the entire basketball team. She was kind, loving, and full of life with a passion for her crafting business, Warm Memories by Rhonda. She loved creating hats and mittens for those she loved and for craft shows.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for family and friends.
