Jane Effertz

Jane A. Effertz, 80, of Weyerhaeuser, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Ladysmith.
Jane was born in Rusk Township in Rusk County to Ora and Mary Scott. She moved to the Weyerhaeuser area in May 1960 and graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1960.
Jane and John E. Effertz, Sr. were married on Oct. 1, 1960, in Weyerhaeuser. They farmed for 35 years and she graduated from WITC with an associates degree in computer communications in 1996. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, reading, painting, cooking and hunting and was employed by Indianhead Telephone for 11 years. Jane was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a member of the Secular Order of the Servants of Mary from 2011 until present and actively involved in many different church activities.
Survivors include her husband, John; son, John E. (Deedee Effertz), Jr. of Eau Claire; daughter, Joan (Jeff Good) of Spring Valley; two grandchildren, Kyle and Alicia both of Eau Claire; brother, Dennis (Sue) Madejski of Chetek and sister, Sandy Tant of Stockbridge, Ga.
She was preceded in death her parents and by three brothers, Bob Scott, Ray Scott and Don Scott and three sisters, Caroline Scott, Nancy Madejski and Yvonne Marie (Bonnie) Knowlton-Knaak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg concelebrating. Burial will be in Twin Lakes Cemetery in Chetek. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, starting at 4 p.m. at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, where a scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by a rosary. There will also be an hour of visitation on Friday morning at the church from 10-11 a.m.
