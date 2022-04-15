Dorothy Sackett

Dorothy Oman Sackett died of liver cancer on Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home in Nampa, Idaho.
She was born in Seattle, Wash. Her father was in the Coast Guard so she lived in California, Phillipines, Washington State and Alaska before the family moved to Ladysmith in 1960 to be near maternal grandparents,Ida and Fred Strahm, Sr. She graduated from nearby Bruce High School in 1966. She received her Masters Degree in Special Education from Portland State University, Portland, Ore. She was passionate about educating children and was a special education teacher for blind students, traveling all over Oregon as an itinerant teacher.
Dorothy was an adventurous person, loving people and traveling the world. For example, she enjoyed meeting people while she was in the Peace Corp, and the many trips she took throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Strahm Oman and Charles Oman; two infant nephews, Robert Serley and Charles Serley, and a niece, Kristen Serley Mortenson.
Survivors include her sister, Susan Oman Serley (James); brothers, Bruce Oman and David Oman (Dana); nephew, Craig Serley (Christina) and great nieces and nephews, Avery Serley, Peyton Serley, Kennedy Serley, Tristan Mortenson and Alexi Mortenson. She is also survived by cousins, two god daughters, and numerous friends.
Per her wishes she was cremated and asked to have no service or celebration of life.
Dorothy and her dog, Scamp, spent many hours at the Friends of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa, ID 83686.
