A Celebration of Life for Lois Poplawski, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 15, at Burdy's Sports Bar, Weyerhaeuser, in their event hall, from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be a private service.
View full obituary here.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 3:21 pm
