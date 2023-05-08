Evelyn Samonski passed to eternal home on May 5th, 2023. She was born November 25th, 1927 in Petersburg, IL the youngest of 13 children.
Evelyn’s father Edward Robison was a coal miner and her mother, Emma, was a housekeeper. She graduated with honors from Greenview High, IL. After high school Evelyn moved to Chicago and married Jospeh Mascolino. They had two sons, Richard and Ronald. Following Evelyn’s divorce she married Paul Samonski and raised four children: Beverly (Joe Willger), Paul, Mary, and Barbara (Bob Dzialowy). She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Paul, and son Paul.
Evelyn self-taught crochet at a young age. Over the years, she was always willing to crochet baptismal outfits, afghans, etc. for anyone requesting her handiwork. Evelyn was an accomplished bowler and earned many trophies. She was an avid reader, loved to make pizza dough and bread in her bread machine, baking, and cooking for her family. Evelyn volunteered to help elderly neighbors as a child and continued her ministry to serve others throughout her life. After retirement from working at Chicago Nursing Home, she volunteered at Little Co. of Mary Hospital and St. Barnabas Church several days a week.
Upon Evelyn’s stroke she moved to Ladysmith and continued to volunteer at Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center, Rusk County Schools and Our Lady of Sorrows. Although Evelyn required a wheelchair for mobility she never slowed down. Evelyn focused on her strengths and abilities, always determined to try rather than “I can’t”. She received many awards of recognition: Hero of the Heart from American Heart Association, Bruce & Flambeau Schools Volunteer and Sunshine awards. As a Care Net volunteer she made baby blankets, assisted with mailings for newsletters and participated in Walk For Life.
Evelyn taught Sunday School and sang in church choir. After moving to Chicago she faithfully attended church, prayed the Rosary and volunteered at St. Barnabas Church. She was a greeter at OLS Church in Ladysmith and with funeral lunches and bake sales. She was an example of Christ’s light.
Evelyn and Beverly had a very close, loving relationship. They loved the verse from Ruth 1:16…wither thou goest, I will go. Evelyn and Beverly were always together and best friends.
Evelyn moved to Flambeau Village Apartments in Ladysmith in 1998 to be close to Bev and Joe. She loved all her friends, going to potlucks, bingo, bible study and other activities. She enjoyed making and giving baked goods and bread to the other Flambeau residents. She often invited friends to her apartment for homemade pizza. Evelyn was very kind and generous, always thinking how to brighten someone’s day.
Evelyn was very intelligent and wise. She completed the Chicago Tribune Sunday crossword in a short time. She loved going to plays, concerts, volunteering, listening to gospel and various music genres: Johnny Cash, Elvis and Neil Diamond. Evelyn’s favorite movie was “Coal Miner’s Daughter”.
Evelyn had the most beautiful smile. She made friends easily. Her positive attitude, caring for others and sense of humor were endearing qualities.
Evelyn loved life. She didn’t let her stroke prevent her from enjoying friends and helping others. Evelyn’s life was a testimony to God’s goodness and love.
Bev and Joe would like to thank Ronda Parker and caregivers for the awesome care and love they gave to Evelyn. She was very happy to live at the Parker House. We were abundantly blessed for the wonderful care she received. Also grateful for their pets: Misty, Oreo, Noah and Reina who provided comfort and entertainment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Rusk County Community Library, and Care Net Pregnancy Resource Center.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.