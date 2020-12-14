Idamae Ziebarth, 81 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and under the care of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice. She was born on May 26, 1939 in Ladysmith to Robert & Dorothy (Simon) Larson.
She married Alfred D. “Bud” Ziebarth on July 14, 1959 in Ladysmith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially during the annual Ladysmith Mardi Gras celebration.
She is survived by Bud and their 2 children; Mark G. & Lisa Ziebarth of River Falls and Susan & Rick Koehler of Mosinee, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, 1 brother; Alan & Lisa Larson of Ladysmith, 3 sisters; Phyllis & Ben Girard of Ladysmith, Geraldine Larson of Ladysmith and Dorothy Larson of Tucson, AZ and a sister-in-law Doreen Larson of Ladysmith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers; Donald and Robert and a sister Delorse Downing.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Northwest Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
