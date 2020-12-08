Evelyn Hamilton

Evelyn May Hamilton, 96, of Sheldon, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home in Sheldon of COPD.
She was born on July 16, 1924, in Ladysmith, to Herman F. and Anna M. (Erdman) Sillman.
On Sept. 19, 1944, she married Leo Roland Hamilton in Oakland, Calif., and they resided in Fullerton, Calif., from 1954 to 1968 before moving back to Rusk County.
She was affiliated with the Lutheran Church.
Evelyn was a loving mother who wrote beautiful poetry throughout her life. She always had her hands busy with cross stitching or quilting.
She enjoyed the beauty of nature and loved the seasons. Evelyn loved animals, plants, taking care of children and outdoor walks.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Michael Lewis Hamilton of Ladysmith and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo R. Hamilton, Sr.; son, Leo R. Hamilton, Jr.; daughters, Linda Marie Hamilton and Anna Marie Hamilton; brothers, Richard (Dick) Sillman and Herman Sillman and sisters, Emily, Lillian and Margaret.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Reverend James Allard officiating.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
