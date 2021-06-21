Sandra Gingras

Sandra Arlene Gingras grew her angel wings on Sunday, June 13, 2021, after a long hard fought battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Sandra was born on Sept. 8, 1957, to Warren and Una Arries. After her father’s death, her mother remarried and she was adopted by John Burich.
She was known as the “Fun Grandma” by all who knew her, not just family. She had a heart of gold and always wanted everyone else to be happy. She never thought about herself, if she knew someone who needed something she made sure they got it. She loved bowling and helped host and organize many 9-pin taps for the American Heart Association. She also love crocheting and made blankets, hats and mittens for all the grandkids, and all her friends/co-workers kids and grandkids. She also made hats for the NICU and to send with missionaries from the church. Her yard was always filled with kids having fun, family and neighbors, no one was turned away.
She married Terry Knowlton and they had Crystal (Mike) Nelson of Ingram, Allen (Sara) Knowlton of Cornell, Jennifer (Brian) Thompson of Cornell and Andrew Knowlton of Hawkins. They divorced, and she remarried. When she married Raymond Gingras she gained another Alan (Haley) Gingras of Bloomer and had Casey Gingras of Cornell.
She is survived by all 6 of her children. She is also survived by her husband, her mother Una of Chippewa Falls and all of her siblings, Dan Burich of Chippewa Falls, Darren Burich of Chippewa Falls, Jody (Jay) Guckenberg of Eau Claire, Kevin Burich of Alabama, Steve (Lori) Burich of Chippewa Falls, Angela Burich of Chippewa Falls and Richele Burich of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many friends and honorary family from church and her 25 years at TTM Technologies.
She was preceded in death by all of her grandparents, both of her fathers, her granddaughter, Samantha and great-granddaughter, Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Faith Baptist Church in Cornell with Pastor Andrew M. Johnson officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon until the time of service, Friday, at the church.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.
Commented