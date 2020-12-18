June Pavlik passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 66, after a battle with cancer.
June was born on April 5, 1954, to William and Helen Borosewicz and was raised in Hawkins. She married Doug Pavlik, her high school sweetheart.
After graduating from Ladysmith High School, June and Doug relocated to Minnesota, where she worked at the University of Minnesota for 16 years. She returned to Ladysmith with her husband and sons to own and operate the Ladysmith bakery. She loved interacting with customers and being back close to her family. After closing the bakery she went to work at Rockwell Automation in Ladysmith until her retirement.
When she welcomed her first grandchild it made retirement a priority so she could spend time with her.
She also loved spending time in her yard watching her flowers bloom, grow, and thrive. She volunteered to tend the flowers at the Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Cemetery and Rusk County Courthouse.
June is survived by her husband, Doug, of 45 years; her children, Darren (Karlee) of Mt. Horeb and Gregory (Sarah) of Sun Prairie; her grandchildren,Raelynn and soon-to-be Baby Pavlik; her sisters, Joan (Emery) Heath and Jane (Larry) Hruby; her brother, Robert (Carolyn) Borosewicz; mother-in-law, Florence Pavlik; sister-in-law, Deb (Jim) Moss; brother-in-law, David (Anne) Pavlik and brother-in-law, Duane Biller.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, William and Helen Borosewicz; her sisters, Marie Biller and Gloria Miller and father-in-law, Edward Pavlik.
A memorial and burial will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting the family with the arrangements.
