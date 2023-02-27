Dennis Guyer

Dennis "Grape" Gene Guyer, 72, of Shell Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Dennis was born on Feb. 8, 1951. He grew up in Bruce and attended Bruce High School. He lived in Shell Lake for the remainder of his life with his spouse, Sharyl Ann Guyer, of 35 years.
Dennis served in the US Army in the Vietnam Era. He worked on the Soo Line Railroad for many years. He was also a musician in multiple bands. He loved to go camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was an entertainer at heart.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sharyl Guyer; children, David (Daphne) Kozial, Diana (Garrett) Powless, Danny (Melanie) Kozial, Jacob Kosnak, Joshua (Dani) Guyer, Andrew Guyer, Thomas (Hannah) Guyer and Amanda (Nathan) Voight and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaylord Guyer and Florence (Senesac) Guyer; sister, Irene Clark; and brothers, Vern, Cecil, Jack and Wayne Guyer.
A Celebration of Life for Dennis will be held at the Lake Park Alliance Church, 53 Third St., Shell Lake, on Saturday, March 4. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. Service starts at 5 p.m., followed by a light dinner.
