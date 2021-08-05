Robert Schlieger

Robert D. Schlieger, 83, formerly of Hawkins, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home in Bruce surrounded by loved ones.
Robert was born on May 22, 1938, in Lyons, to Lawrence and Elsa (Quast) Schlieger. He married Sharon Diane Weihert on Nov. 3, 1961.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, William Joseph and Kim Schlieger of Darien; daughters, Dawn Marie (Bob) Meyers of Lake Geneva, Sharlene Denise Schumacher of Delavan, Victoria Lynn (Guy) Zehner of Ladysmith and Sandra Kaye (Jim) Droske of Hawkins; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Don (Pat) Schlieger of Waterloo, David Schlieger of Elkhorn and Len (Sue) Schlieger of Richland, Minn.; and sisters, Bernice Bryson of Temple, Texas, Pat Zvolanek of Janesville and Debbie (Rick) Christman of Lebanon, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Per Robert’s request, there will be no services.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
