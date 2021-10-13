Maria Francois

Maria Ann Francois passed away unexpectedly, age 46, on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Chetek. The funeral service for Maria will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, at Chetek United Methodist Church with a visitation being held an hour before from 10-11 a.m. Lunch will be served at the church following the service. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek.