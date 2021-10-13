Maria Francois

Maria Ann Francois passed away unexpectedly, age 46, on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Chetek.
Maria was born on July 29, 1975, in Barron, to Dennis and Joyce (Lawton) Francois.
She will be greatly missed by many.
She leaves to celebrate her memory, her parents, Dennis and Joyce Francois of Chetek; her sons, Jacob Francois, Joseph Francois and Andrew Francois of Chetek; her brothers, Jamie Francois and Jonathon Francois of Chetek; her life-partner, Larry Marik of Chetek and his children, Larry Jo Marik, Chad Marik, Heath Marik and Stacy Marik; grandmother, Violet Lawton of Waukesha; aunts, Barbie Lawton and Cindy Lawton of Waukesha; close friends, Ann Wicken and Brittney Davis of Chetek along with many other close family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jiggs and Dorothy Francois, and Ernie Lawton.
The funeral service for Maria will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, at Chetek United Methodist Church with a visitation being held an hour before from 10-11 a.m. Lunch will be served at the church following the service. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek.
Arrangements were entrusted to Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek.
Commented