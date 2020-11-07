Ann Reynolds

Ann “Angel” Josephine Reynolds, 81, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake surrounded by her family.
Ann was born on July 5, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., to Boleslaw “Bob” and Anna (Bata) Trojan.
A life of love, joy and kindness has ended. The world has lost an angel and champion of all things good in this world.
She is survived by two daughters and two sons, Shirley Schaefer of North Branch, Minn., Laurie (Dale) Phetteplace of Oakdale, Minn., Lonnie Roi (Heather) Reynolds of Janesville, Minn. and David (Michelle) Fromann of Sacramento, Calif.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and more family and people who loved her than can be counted here because she was such a wonderful and beautiful soul.
She will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bobby Trojan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church with Reverend Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in the village of Weyerhaeuser Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 3-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 20, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again for an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Commented