Ann Reynolds

Ann “Angel” Josephine Reynolds, 81, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church with Reverend Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in the village of Weyerhaeuser Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 3-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 20, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again for an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.