Roberta Gerber

Roberta C. (Lincoln) Gerber, 64, of Bruce, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Roberta was born on Dec. 28, 1956, in Madison, the daughter of Carl Lincoln and Peggy (nee Spunaugle) Lincoln. She graduated from East High School in 1975 and UW-Madison with a masters degree in library and information studies.
She loved playing with her three cats, and also enjoyed quilting, reading and listening to bluegrass music. She loved family reunions and made the best macaroni casserole that everyone raved about.
Roberta will be sorely missed by her husband, Mike Gerber; son, Eric Gerber and step-daughter, Kayla Gerber; brothers, Randy (Alison) Lincoln, Bob (Becky) Lincoln, Bryan (Jan Stenulson) Chamberlain and Gary (Sara Sievers) Gilbertson; sisters, Rhonda (Jim Gauger) Lincoln and Mary (Steve) Lo as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill (Julie) Lincoln.
A celebration of life will be held from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, at the VMA Drop Zone, 605 Summit Ave, Ladysmith.
