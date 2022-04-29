Ed Vojtasek, Jr., “Mr. Ed”, 66, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire of myocardial infarction after an illness of one week.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1955, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Ladysmith to Edward and Patricia (Hause) Vojtasek, Sr. Ed lived in Glen Flora for 19 years and then moved back to Ladysmith in 1999.
Ed and Terri Ahrens were married on March 11, 1977, in Ladysmith.
He enjoyed hunting, snow plowing and mowing lawn.
Ed is survived by his wife, Terri; two daughters, Janice (Darrell) Boggs of Sheldon and Samantha (Bob) Villiard of Radisson; eight grandchildren; foiur great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tony (Marlene) Vojtasek of Conrath and Rich Vojtasek of Ladysmith and three sisters, Kathy Dean of Bruce, Ann (Mike) Landon of Exeland and Sue (Jon) Nicholson of Radisson.
Family members who preceded him death were his parents and his brother-in-law, Ken Dean.
Ed requested years ago that he be cremated and have no service. Therefore, the Vojtasek Family will be holding a Celebration of Life in his honor from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, May 22, at Memorial Park in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
