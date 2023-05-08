Adelle Nygaard

Adelle Marie Nygaard, of Waukesha, died on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab.
Adelle was born on July 28, 1936, in Ladysmith, to George and Edna Nygaard, of Hawkins. After graduating from Hawkins High School, she attended UW-Superior and graduated with a bachelor of science degree. She spent 43 years as an elementary teacher in Manitowoc and West Allis. She was a very dedicated teacher and loved her job.
Adelle and her friends traveled the world. Some of the places she especially enjoyed were Switzerland and Norway. She also went on many cruises. Every summer, she and a group of friends would go to Door County and enjoy the sights and seasonal colors.
She loved dogs and always had a West Highland Terrier. The last dog she loved and spoiled was “Annie." She had many hobbies, some of which were flowers and vegetable gardens, making juices, and baking. Adelle was very health conscious and had her own personal trainer.
Adelle always sent her nephews and nieces great letters and phone calls just to say hello, her voice so sweet and comforting and her laugh could brighten anyone’s day. Her Lutheran faith was always very important. She attended a church in Waukesha.
She is survived by her brother, Bob Nygaard of Nekoosa and her sisters, Judy Nygaard and Irene Lazar of Hawkins. She is also survived by seven nephews and nieces, Chad (Dawn) Lazar, Nick Lazar, and Christy Lazar, all of Hawkins; Mary (Russ) Schlosser of West Bend; Matt Nygaard of Seattle, Wash.; Mike (Sherry) Nygaard of Ettrick, and John (Jenny) Nygaard of Menominee Falls. She is further survived by many great-nephews and great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edna Nygaard, and brother-in-law, Larry Lazar.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hawkins with Pastor Hailey Halmstad officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
