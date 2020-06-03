Howard Moon

Howard E. Moon, age 87, of Cameron, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
Howard was born July 24, 1932 to Nyle and Hazel (Carter) Moon in Park Falls, where he was raised and attended grade school. The family later moved to Bruce, where Howard attended high school and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for two years. On Jan. 19, 1957, he was married to Norma (Nordstrom) Larson at Bruce.
Over the years, Howard was very active in the Bruce community. He owned and operated Moon Oil and served as the town constable for several years, as well as an active member of Nathaniel Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 268 in Bruce.
He enjoyed sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and also worked many seasons with the maintenance crew at Rolling Oaks Golf Course in Barron. He also loved spending deer seasons at his cabin hunting and playing cards, as well as the annual rabbit hunt.
Howard is survived by his wife, Norma of Cameron; his daughters, Nancy (John) Federle of Rhinelander and Laurie Bolts of Bruce;his son,Tom (Carla) Moon of Cameron; grandchildren, Michael (Chandra) Federle, Marcie (Nils) Hansen, Shawn Bolts and Brianne Moon; great-grandchildren Ian and Ella Federle and Emmalena Hansen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harlen, Guy and Allen Moon and two infant siblings.
A private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Living Water Lutheran Church in Cameron with Rev. Ned Lenhart officiating. The service will be live streamed through the church’s Facebook page. A visitation will be held for the public from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church on Sunday, however, the number of people allowed inside the church at one time will be limited. I
nterment will follow the service in the Bruce Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Legion post in Bruce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
Commented