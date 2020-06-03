Howard Moon

Howard E. Moon, age 87, of Cameron, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home. A private memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Living Water Lutheran Church in Cameron with Rev. Ned Lenhart officiating. The service will be live streamed through the church’s Facebook page. A visitation will be held for the public from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church on Sunday, however, the number of people allowed inside the church at one time will be limited. Interment will follow the service in the Bruce Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Legion post in Bruce.