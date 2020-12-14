Jean E. Burch, 87, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call at the church Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s Ladysmith News.
