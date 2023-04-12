Dave Scott of New Auburn died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, inside his home.
Dave was always a jokester. Maybe April Fool’s Day was always meant for his death. Dave was born on April 24, 1957, in Ladysmith, to Basil and Eula Scott. He grew up in the Bruce and Winter areas.
Dave graduated from Winter High School in 1975. After school, he joined the Marine Corps. He spent most of his time in Okinawa and on various trips on different ships. After the military, he had several jobs including logging, over-the-road semi-driving, and delivering propane for Petrolane in Ladysmith. He then went to work at Jenny-O in Barron, where he retired in 2017.
After retirement, he worked at Parkers for 5 years and then started his own lawn service, which he did for years. Dave loved fishing, especially in his favorite lake. He was always looking for his next big bass.
He is survived by his brother, John (Christa) Scott of New Auburn, and sister, Debbie (Gary) Johnson of Exeland, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Eula (Moser) Scott; daughter, Carrie; brother, Pat Scott; nephew, Danny Scott and niece, Bekki (Johnson) Velez.
A private celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Burnham-Ours Kolstad Family Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
