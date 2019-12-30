Irene Suski

Irene B. Suski, 88, of St. Paul, Minn., and formerly of Bruce, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul, Minn.
Irene was born on Nov. 24, 1931.
She is survived by her children, Judith (Tim) Clark of Frederick, Diane (Jason) Wertman of St. Paul, Minn. and Greg (Jane) Suski of Stillwater, Minn.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her sisters, Sophie Wiezbinski of New Brighton, Minn. and Genevieve Dutter of Conrath and her special son, Fernando (Florence) Contreras of St. Paul, Minn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
Burial will be in Conrath Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Commented